Pastors meet outside Macon children's hospital to pray for kids with COVID-19

MACON, Georgia — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, a few ministers turned to a higher power for help.

Pastors Ronnie Byron and Shirley Hamilton came to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent on Thursday to pray for those sick with COVID and other diseases.

As hospitals continue to fill up with COVID patients, the two says they want to use the power of God and ask him to heal and protect everyone.

Byron says they believe prayer will change things for the better and protect those in need.

"We're here to sacrifice and be a good neighbor and pray and try to make things better for each and every individual. We're praying for the workers, we're praying for the children, we're praying for the families, so we'd just like to thank God for allowing us to be able to come here and pray and do a good deed for the community,” he said.

The pastors say they will also meet next week to continue to pray for the healing of all hospital patients and workers.