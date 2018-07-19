For tomorrow we start to ramp up the rain chances. We'll still be hot with the mugginess making a return as well. We'll also throw in scattered storms for the afternoon and evening hours. For Monday we're still in the 90s, but by Tuesday better rain chances knock our highs in to the 80s. This pattern continues through the end of the week.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. A stray storm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid 70s.

Monday... Partly sunny. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night....Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

