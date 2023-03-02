Are you ready for a ruff-ruff rescue? PAW Patrol Live! coming to Macon

Tickets to the show go on sale on May 5. Very Important Pup packages are also available.

MACON, Ga. — PAW Patrol Live! is coming to Macon in September as Ryder and his team of pups go on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

There will be four shows total including two on Saturday, Sept. 16 and two on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Macon Coliseum. “The Great Pirate Adventure” brings an action-packed show with music and more from the Nickelodeon preschool series PAW Patrol.

Tickets for all four performances in Macon are on sale Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets start at $40 and are available at the Macon Coliseum Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com. Prices are subject to change.

There is a limited number of Very Important Pup packages starting at $125. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show.

The Saturday show times are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Sunday show times are 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. All shows will be held at the Macon Coliseum.

In the show, Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cave and it is up to the pups to rescue him. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Turbot and discover a secret map that leads them to the treasure.

PAW Patrol Live! debuted in 2016 and has since been seen by over four million people across 40 different countries.