'A chain of love': Pay it forward at Between Friends Coffee Shop in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There is a chance to do something nice for someone in Warner Robins at Between Friends Coffee.

Inside the literary-themed coffee shop, you will find a "Pay it Forward" wall where customers have left gifts of $5 or more to make a stranger’s day a little better.

Owners Victoria Hawkins and Jaimie Miller said they got the idea for a Pay it Forward wall from a frequent customer who would leave money for others. They now have a board full of sticky notes, waiting for someone who needs something nice in their day.

“So, we put it up on the board and that gave people the opportunity to choose who it went to -- you know, if you're having a bad day, or a single mom or firefighter, anyone like that. There's really something for everyone up there,” Miller said.

Miller says that when people come in and use a "pay it forward," they will also leave one for someone else. She says its like a “chain of love.”

All around Between Friends Coffee are remnants of the shop’s involvement in the Warner Robins community.

They have a place for business cards and flyers in the back of their shop, and then in the front, there is a community pantry that is sponsored by the Moms Club of Warner Robins.

They also host the Middle Georgia Indie Book Festival and sign local authors through their company, Southern Willow Publishing.

“There’s no point in existing without our community,” Miller said.

Hawkins says that the basis for between friends was always to see the community grow and to have in inviting and safe space for everyone.

“So we really want to have that almost ‘home away from home’ kind of feel where when you come in you’re comfortable and that you know that we care about you and that you’re seen and that you’re loved,” she said.

You can visit Between Friends to leave your own note or enjoy a treat 1080 GA Highway 96 in Warner Robins. You can also see what they’re offering on their website and on Facebook.