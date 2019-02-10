MACON, Ga. — Bibb County commissioner Mallory Jones says he's committed to adjusting the pay scale for county employees.

"We have got to do something about a pay scale and, particularly, especially, for public safety people," said Jones.

A new proposal from another commissioner, Virgil Watkins, would have the county commit to pay for a 2% cost of living adjustment for all county employees.

"We have a crisis with the sheriff's office 135 deputies short. This is not a safe city with that many people out of action," said Jones.

That would also implement a pay scale study, which the county already paid for a few years ago but never used.

"We've payed for one pay scale study and we have one given to use for free from Athens-Clarke, so we don't have to waste $150-$160,000 on a new pay scale," said Jones.

Sheriff David Davis said months ago that starting salaries for the Bibb County Sheriff's office are not comparable to neighboring county with less people and less crime.

"If we're not a safe city, we're not anything. We have to have a safe place to live, work, and play. Every citizen in this county deserves to feel safe in their own home," said Jones.

Jones says unless the county makes this a priority, they will continue to lose deputies.

Bibb County commissioners plan on discussing that proposal next Tuesday during their committee meeting. If the proposal passes, it will be up for a vote the following Tuesday.

