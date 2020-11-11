If you want to get a handle on your finances, paying off debt is a good place to start

MACON, Ga. — If you want to get a handle on your finances, paying off debt is a good place to start. Financial advisor Sherri Goss with the Rosenberg Financial Group says a viewer reached out to ask about what debt to handle first.

"He had come into some money. He had a home equity line of credit and he also had credit cards and he owed about the same amount on either, so he's asking advice on what he should do. I usually go with paying off credit cards because, typically, the interest rates are higher. I wanted to go ahead and do the math and explain how it works to people. So if anyone out there wants to do this themselves, go to bankrate.com and click on the 'debt payoff calculator' and you'll be able to see what I'm talking about," Goss explained.