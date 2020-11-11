MACON, Ga. — If you want to get a handle on your finances, paying off debt is a good place to start. Financial advisor Sherri Goss with the Rosenberg Financial Group says a viewer reached out to ask about what debt to handle first.
"He had come into some money. He had a home equity line of credit and he also had credit cards and he owed about the same amount on either, so he's asking advice on what he should do. I usually go with paying off credit cards because, typically, the interest rates are higher. I wanted to go ahead and do the math and explain how it works to people. So if anyone out there wants to do this themselves, go to bankrate.com and click on the 'debt payoff calculator' and you'll be able to see what I'm talking about," Goss explained.
She continued, "So if the credit card has an interest rate of 26 percent and the home equity line of credit is 7 percent, here's how much you'd be paying monthly in credit charges. It would be $88 for the credit card interest, $21 for the line of credit interest. That doesn't sound like much, but you add it up over a year and you're going to pay $1,056 just in interest, only $252 for a year for the home equity line of credit, so that's why it's so easy to get in trouble with a credit card and that's why you need a plan to pay them off. That's amazing the huge difference between, from $100 to $252. Make sure you read the fine print when you're signing up for those credit cards. Bankrate.com debt payoff calculator."