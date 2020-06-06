TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — People flooded the streets of Twiggs County for a powerful peaceful protest on Saturday.

It started around 1:30 p.m. at the Twiggs County courthouse.

Like many other protests across the country, the protest was in response to the death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

About 50 people marched from the county courthouse to the sheriff'f office, then back to the courthouse again.

Folks held signs and shouted chants in the streets.

City leaders and the chaplain of the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office came together to speak at the event.

Peaceful protests at Twiggs County Courthouse (6/6/20)

