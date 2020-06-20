MACON, Ga. — Members of the Macon community gathered on the corner of Eisenhower and Presidential Parkway to peacefully protest Saturday.

This same group has been protesting for the last three Saturdays at the same location.

Organizers say they had businesses like Zaxby's come by to serve them food while they protest.

Michelle Jolly, the event organizer, shared why she shows up each week.

"It's always emotional. No one wants to see their loved one killed by someone who has a job to serve and protect. No one wants to lose their son or father. No one. So that's why we're here today, to celebrate those lives that have been lost by the police," Jolly said.

Jolly says she will be there every Saturday until they start to make an impact locally.

