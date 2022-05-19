Peach art students gift county commissioner new mural celebrating city's landmarks

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The visual arts team at Peach County High School decided to paint the town -- sort of.
Wednesday some of the art students from peach county high surprised the commissioner's office with a gift.
It's a mural of landmarks in Peach County from Byron to Fort Valley.
Commissioner Martin Moseley says the work is really special.
"We're just very appreciative of it and really love it. It has different interpretations. Some of the artists have a different view of things. It's just non-artists like me, of course. Well, we really like it and think it looks great," Moseley said.
The mural now hangs in the meeting room of the commissioner office where the students' work can be admired every day.