3,000 canines compete in Perry's Peach Blossom Cluster Dog Show

At least 3,000 dogs participated in the dog show

PERRY, Ga. — Some of the top pooches around the Peach State and southeast are vying to become the top dog this week.

The Peach Blossom Cluster Dog Show will run through the weekend.

Out at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, people get a chance to enjoy some crowd-favorite events like Best in Show, Dock Diving, and Fast Cat.

If events aren't your thing, you can go in and do some shopping for your pet. Mary Ellen Macke is the cluster chair for the dog show, and though she's been doing it for a while, she says there's still that excitement as if it were the very first time.

“To see a dog win or do anything significant, even in agility when they qualify in one leg of their title, to see that is exciting because the owner is excited and we're excited,” Macke said.