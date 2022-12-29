Peach Bowl expected to bring economic boost to Atlanta

With lots of football fans heading to the game this weekend, both Atlanta and Georgia are expected to get some major monetary benefits.

ATLANTA — Georgia takes on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl this weekend, in hopes of clinching a spot in the National Championship.

Aside from bringing in plenty of football fans, the game is expected to bring millions into the city and state.

“It's really incremental for the hospitality industry, not only for the hotels, but the restaurants and the events as well,” said William Pate, the president and CEO of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Second, it's going to bring people in from all around the country, many who will have never been to Atlanta before.”

According to data from Peach Bowl, Inc., it’s expecting $60 million in economic impact thanks to the CFP semi-final alone. The data shows college football should bring in close to $100 million this year. Plus another $7 million in tax revenue from the two Chick-Fil-A kickoff games and the Peach Bowl.

“Oh, I think that's right in line. I mean, when you think about all of the transactions that occur, when people come to the city, they're buying merchandise, they're obviously going out to restaurants,” said Pate.

Pate also said because it’s on New Year’s Eve, the economy will benefit big time.

“You kind of get this double whammy," said Pate. "You get the folks who are coming in for the game, but then you also get folks who are coming downtown for part of the celebration.”

It’s a much-needed boost for businesses still coming back from the pandemic’s impacts.

“Well, it's obviously been a long recovery over the last couple of years. I mean, we were about 80% daily occupancy, right that time Covid hit,” said Pate. “And then we went right into 7% in April. So that's how quickly and how strong the impact was on our industry.”

This year, Pate said they’re at about 60%.

He said there is also a benefit to Ohio State coming to Georgia because its fanbase is expected to travel well.

“This is a great opportunity for folks, especially Ohio State fans who've been up in the north, an opportunity to get out, to travel, to get to another city and really be a part of a great celebration,” said Pate.

Peach Bowl, Inc. reported the most recent semi-final game’s attendance of more than 78,300 people set a new Peach Bowl and Mercedes Benz Stadium record, surpassing the number of fans who went to the Super Bowl, the 2018 College Football National Championship and the SEC Championship, all played in that same venue.