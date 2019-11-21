PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Macon District Attorney's Office, Judge Verda Colvin, and Peach County leaders are trying to help people who break the law with 'accountability court.' The idea is to give non-violent offenders the resources they need to turn their life around.

"Well I was a radio operator in communications," Leonard Roberts said.

Leonard Roberts proudly served in the army for three years.

"You wanted to be a part of something, you know," Roberts said.

Once Robert got out, he searched for an outlet to connect him with other veterans.

"Some kind of place where we can come and share some of this information that we need, there are a lot of veterans who are lonely, they don't know what to do and no structure and nobody who they can trust," Roberts said.

Sometimes not having that structure can lead people down the wrong path. That is why Peach County wants to change the way they treat non-violent offenders.

"The idea of accountability court is that we should draw a distinction between the folks we are scared of, and people we are just mad at," District Attorney David Cooke of the Macon Judicial Circuit said.

The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said people going through the court are usually non-violent offenders.

If a veteran went through the process, it would look something like this.

"It would make available counseling that may not have been available before, that directly addresses the root cause of why he committed that crime to begin with," Cooke said.

Cooke said they want to help people charged with some crimes help themselves rather than sending them to prison.

"The court is set up in such a way to where they can receive treatment and the conditions placed upon them are more towards rehabilitating them and making them healthier," Cooke said.

People can be referred to a drug, mental health, veteran or another specialized court.

"All these things are another part of what we do to get justice for the community, but make us safer," Cooke said.

If grant money gets approved by Peach County commissioners, they could have accountability courts by July 2020, according to Accountability Court Director Jennifer Orenstein.

Even though the courts wouldn't start until next year, Roberts says this is a step in the right direction.

"Once you make a mistake, there is something else to help you," Roberts said.

