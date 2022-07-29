Peach County Board of Education headquarters now at old high school

Instead of tearing down the old high school, Peach Board of Education decided to preserve its history by putting it to good use.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — As the Peach County School District gets ready for the new school year, they're making some changes.

Superintendent Dr. Lionel Brown says after finishing the high school, they needed a stable space for the whole team, and what better place than the old high school.

"We thought it would be fiscally responsible to move into this building, save the taxpayers some money, and also just be able to use a building that has been a part of our community for 50-plus years," Dr. Brown says.

For parents, this transition makes speaking to school officials easier without playing hide-and-seek.

"It is a one-stop shop." Dr. Brown says. "Anything that you need as far as the central office is concerned, this is the one place."

The Board says they're still talking about how they will use the rest of the campus and hope to get everyone involved.

They also plan to use the old media center at the high school as an archive room, and people can donate artifacts and memorabilia.

You can contact the Peach County Board of Education at (478) 825-5933.