PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The 2020 Georgia Peach Festival is canceled.

According to a statement from the festival committee, they decided to cancel the annual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was set to take place on June 5, 6, and 13 of this year in Peach County.

The committee says they look forward to holding the festival in 2021.

You can read the full statement below:

"After continued monitoring of the evolving developments in the COVID-19 global pandemic and remaining in close contact and collaboration with our partners, we are confirming today that we will no longer move forward with the 2020 Georgia Peach Festival.

The health and safety well being of our peach farmers, contributors, vendors, festival attendees, volunteers, performers, staff and local community that support to help make our festival successful year after year have always and will continue to be our highest priority.

It is with deep regret we have to cancel the 34th Annual Georgia Peach Festival dated for June 5,6 and June 13, 2020 for Peach County, Georgia due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. We appreciate all the love and support from everyone and look forward to seeing your Peachy face next year June 4,5, and June 12, 2021.

We appreciate all the love and support. Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns. Please remember to continue to practice social distancing, stay safe and above all stay healthy."

MORE HEADLINES

Warner Robins cancels 2020 Independence Day Celebration

'It's too much of a gamble': Warner Robins cancels Independence Day Celebration

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.