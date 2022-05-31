x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Peach County Commissioner Shanita Bryant share her plans for Post 2

As Commissioner Bryant enters her second term, her biggest focus is improving the "quality of life" in her community.

More Videos

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Peach County commissioner is looking ahead to her second term. She says she wants to improve quality of life in her district.

Shanita Wilkerson Bryant was re-elected commissioner of Post 2 during the 2022 primary elections.

She says she didn't have a platform because she believes the people of her district determine her call to duty.

But one of her plans as commissioner is to improve the quality of life, including county parks.

"I want to expand our parks and recreation to make sure we're including everyone. You know, it should be inclusive of all ages and demographics to make sure that we can attract a diverse population here," said Bryant.

She hopes increasing quality of life will also bring more economic development to Peach County.

RELATED: Top executive leaving Macon Water Authority as chairman's race goes to runoff

RELATED: Bibb elections officials explain what you need to know about runoffs