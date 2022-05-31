Peach County Commissioner Shanita Bryant share her plans for Post 2

As Commissioner Bryant enters her second term, her biggest focus is improving the "quality of life" in her community.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Peach County commissioner is looking ahead to her second term. She says she wants to improve quality of life in her district.

Shanita Wilkerson Bryant was re-elected commissioner of Post 2 during the 2022 primary elections.

She says she didn't have a platform because she believes the people of her district determine her call to duty.

But one of her plans as commissioner is to improve the quality of life, including county parks.

"I want to expand our parks and recreation to make sure we're including everyone. You know, it should be inclusive of all ages and demographics to make sure that we can attract a diverse population here," said Bryant.