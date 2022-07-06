Peach County couple inspired to create Juneteenth festival after seeing lack of events

Award-winning rapper Young Dro will be one of the many performers at the Fort Valley Juneteenth Celebration on June 18.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Central Georgia family is coming together to celebrate a holiday that's risen in prominence over the last few decades, culminating in the 2021 designation of it as a federal holiday -- Juneteenth!

June 19, 1865 marks the day when Union Army General Gordon Granger announced an order proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas. It was the last state of the Confederacy with slavery.

Rod Jones and his fiancé Malisa Ragan are Peach County natives, but they weren't aware of any Juneteenth events in Peach County, so they started their own.

Award-winning rapper Young Dro will be one of the many performers at the Fort Valley Juneteenth Celebration on June 18.

"With everything going on in the community, we wanted to bring back something positive for the youth. Not just for the fun and games, but just to get them educated on the true meaning of Juneteenth," said Ragan.

They have been prepping for their Juneteenth celebration since March and say it's about paying things forward for the kids growing up there now.

"We were given and gifted opportunities that we pretty much can do anything now in this world. We are not bound by shackles. Those have now been broken. To me that's something that's powerful to the kids and the community," said Ragan.

It's festival they hope they can continue each year for the people of Peach County.

"The festival in itself overall just gets bigger and bigger every year and we can develop more sponsors and get more people involved," said Jones.