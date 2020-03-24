PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Last week, Peach County was placed under a state of emergency due to coronavirus.
On Tuesday, they said exactly what that means for the county, and they've also added a curfew.
The state of emergency is set to expire April 6 and the executive order signed Tuesday says the following:
- All restaurants, coffee shops, and other places where food is offered for on-site consumption must be limited to take-out, delivery or drive-thru.
- All public gatherings with more than 10 people are now prohibited.
- All bars and social clubs are closed.
- All county owned recreation facilities, including: parks, gyms, health studios, yoga, spin, spas, saunas, indoor amusement parks, arcades, bowling alleys, pool halls, movie theatres, playhouses and concert venues are closed.
- All permits for special events are canceled.
- Public travel in the county is restricted between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless the person is going to work/medical facility, responding to an emergency, traveling somewhere to a destination outside Peach County, or is making a delivery.
- All businesses, with the exception of pharmacies or medical facilities, are to close to the public by 10 p.m. every night.
