PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Last week, Peach County was placed under a state of emergency due to coronavirus.

On Tuesday, they said exactly what that means for the county, and they've also added a curfew.

The state of emergency is set to expire April 6 and the executive order signed Tuesday says the following:

All restaurants, coffee shops, and other places where food is offered for on-site consumption must be limited to take-out, delivery or drive-thru.

All public gatherings with more than 10 people are now prohibited.

All bars and social clubs are closed.

All county owned recreation facilities, including: parks, gyms, health studios, yoga, spin, spas, saunas, indoor amusement parks, arcades, bowling alleys, pool halls, movie theatres, playhouses and concert venues are closed.

All permits for special events are canceled.

Public travel in the county is restricted between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless the person is going to work/medical facility, responding to an emergency, traveling somewhere to a destination outside Peach County, or is making a delivery.

All businesses, with the exception of pharmacies or medical facilities, are to close to the public by 10 p.m. every night.

