PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Last week, Peach County was placed under a state of emergency due to coronavirus.

On Tuesday, they said exactly what that means for the county, and they've also added a curfew.

The state of emergency is set to expire April 6 and the executive order signed Tuesday says the following:

  • All restaurants, coffee shops, and other places where food is offered for on-site consumption must be limited to take-out, delivery or drive-thru.
  • All public gatherings with more than 10 people are now prohibited.
  • All bars and social clubs are closed.
  • All county owned recreation facilities, including: parks, gyms, health studios, yoga, spin, spas, saunas, indoor amusement parks, arcades, bowling alleys, pool halls, movie theatres, playhouses and concert venues are closed.
  • All permits for special events are canceled.
  • Public travel in the county is restricted between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless the person is going to work/medical facility, responding to an emergency, traveling somewhere to a destination outside Peach County, or is making a delivery.
  • All businesses, with the exception of pharmacies or medical facilities, are to close to the public by 10 p.m. every night.

