FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A single-car wreck early Monday morning in Peach County left an 18-year-old woman dead and injured one man.

Georgia State Patrol says it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 96 at Brock Road, which is near the Pure Flavor greenhouse.

GSP says a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling west on the highway when the car left the road on the north shoulder.

The car then hit the ditch and a tree before rolling over and coming to a stop on the north shoulder.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks identifies the driver as Cornell Ham. He was trying to dodge a deer, according to Rooks.

Rooks says the passenger, 18-year-old Kendall Ratliss, was pronounced dead at the ER in Byron around 5:56 a.m.

Ham was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon for non-life threatening injuries, according to Rooks.

Georgia State Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

