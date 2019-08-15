PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Ray Moore lives off of Taylor's Mill Road in Fort Valley. He says at one time, he had a pile of yard waste as tall as his pickup truck.

"Two years later, I'm still left with a portion of that pile that has been left, and I guess it'll sit there. It's rotting down," Moore said.

Yard waste isn't his only concern. He says driving around the county, you see all kinds of items left on the curb waiting for pickup.

"People put couches out -- it's a bulk item. Water heaters, boxes of cardboard, all kinds of things, mattresses," said Moore.

After hearing complaints from people like Moore, the county decided to step up and do something. They'll be adding a trash center to the existing recycling center off of Old Macon Road. Together, it'll be known as the county's convenience center.

"We decided on the site of the existing recycling center, which would have less environmental issues to deal with. It will be a little easier site and I believe it will be less expensive," said county engineer Paul Schwindler during the commission meeting on Tuesday night.

The plan is to have the dumpsters in place by October.

To use the new center, you will need proof that you live in Peach County or be a business owner in the county.

