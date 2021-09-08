x
Peach County fire sends two tankers full of drinking water to Louisiana

Each tanker holds 6,000 gallons of water.
Credit: Peach County Fire Department

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Peach County Fire Department sent two tankers to Louisiana loaded with 12,000 gallons of drinking water on Friday. 

According to a post by the Peach County Emergency Management Agency on September 3, they were able to transport 6,000 gallons per tanker. 

The post says:

"Pray for the people of Louisiana, and pray for all who were affected directly and indirectly by Ida, and pray for our tanker drivers." 

The drivers are Sergeant's Jonathan Burgasser and James Smith.

At this time, it's a 14 days deployment, according to the post.

