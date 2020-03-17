PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County first responders will deliver groceries and medicine to the people the CDC says are the most at risk.

As people continue to worry about the spread of COVID-19, many grocery store shelves are empty.

But for some, the supermarket is the last place they want to be.

"We have a segment of the population out there that is most vulnerable to this virus and that is our elderly and our sick, our home-bound," Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said.

So, he decided to help.

He said agencies in the county like the Fort Valley Police Department and Byron Fire Department will be making special deliveries.

If you are unable to go to the store yourself, they'll pick up things you need like toilet paper, milk, and dry goods.

Then, they will deliver them to your door, either leaving them on the porch or bringing them inside.

As of Tuesday, they had not received any calls yet.

"As soon as we get a call that somebody needs something, we're gonna get it done," Desse said.

He said they are not paying for the groceries, but they will shop and deliver them for free.

"The term 'serve and protect' -- it goes beyond writing speeding tickets and locking up bad guys. For rural communities like us, it's about serving the public. Doing what we can do to keep our community safe," Deese said.

He said they still need to work out some kinks as the calls come in, but he hopes this will help some of the people the CDC says are the most at risk.

If you need help grocery shopping, call:

Peach County E911 Center - 478-922-9111

Peach County Sheriff Department - 478-825-8269

Peach County Fire Department: Station 1 - 478-956-3642 OR Station 3 - 478-825-1082

Fort Valley Police Department - 478-825-3383

Fort Valley Fire Department - 478-825-3383

Byron Police Department - 478-956-2880

Byron Fire Department - 478-956-2080

