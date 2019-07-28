PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Peach County Health Department is getting a makeover, and in the meantime, it will be temporarily relocated. The temporary location will be on Bluebird Boulevard at an old doctor's office that's been up for sale.

"One of the county commissioners approached me and asked if I'd be interested in leasing the building, and I said, 'yes,' Doctor George Shoup, who owns the building said. "To have somebody in the building is better than having an empty building."

Dr. Shoup built this building himself in 1988, and it was his family practice up until his retirement in 2005.

"I had a large practice here, I suspect, I mean, I know the largest in Fort Valley," he said.

This week, county commissioners signed a year-long lease agreement for this new location, which starts on August 1st.

A leaking roof and outdated waiting and exam rooms are just a few features the Peach County commission voted to fix and improve at the old health department.

"We're also looking to incorporate a telemedicine room to expand our services, as well as an enlarged WIC area for our WIC clients," said Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District.

Hokanson says the total cost of renovations will be $860,000, with around $115,000 coming from the county and $745,000 coming from a state grant.

Some other new renovations include a new roof, HVAC system, and waiting room. The commission hopes to complete all renovations in nine months to a year.

"We want our clients to feel safe and that they're in an updated medical facility. They're going to receive expert care, and of course we want our staff to be proud of the facility they're giving these services," Hokanson said.

The move to the new building will begin on August 19, and services will begin August 22.