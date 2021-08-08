x
Peach County High School changes their hours for students

The elementary and middle school hours for students will stay the same

Peach County Schools announced on Sunday that they will be changing their high school hours according to a post on their Facebook Page.

Effective on Wednesday August 11, Peach County High School hours for students will be from 7:45 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. 

The Elementary and Middle School hours will remain the same. 

Elementary school hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Middle School hours are from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. 

