Taking apart a car engine is difficult. Putting it back together is even more of a challenge.

The engine team at Peach County High School does it every day, twice a day, and next week, they'll put their skills to the test.

The competition is called the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge. Over 40 teams around the country compete, and each member of the winning team gets a scholarship to their choice of automotive schools across the country.

Three members of the five-person team were part of the team last year, when they came in 16th place. Their teacher and coach, Johnny Rickerson, says this team started meshing at the perfect time.

"Right before Thanksgiving break, they really started to gel and come together better than ever. Their practice times really dropped," says Rickerson.

This year's team has two seniors. One of them is Kaitlyn Hermans, who is the only girl on the team.

She says her classmates are still surprised. "Walking through school and engine team would come up and they'll be like, 'What? You're on the engine team? But you're a girl,' and I say, 'Yeah, be jealous, I don't care.'"

Junior Matthew Staples has two brothers who were also on the engine team when they were in high school. One of his brothers was part of the team that set the national record back in 2016.

"I look up to my brother Henry because he obviously set the national record -- it's a pretty big weight on my shoulders," says Staples.

The pressure will be on next week, but they treat every practice as if it's the real deal.

In Thursday's practice run, the team finished with a time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds.

© 2018 WMAZ