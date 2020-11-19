Peach County High football activity suspended after player tests positive for COVID-19

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County High School Varsity Football activity is now suspended after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from Peach County Schools.
The post states that the scheduled Peach County High School football game with Central High School on Friday, Nov. 20 is canceled.
"Resulting in a 'no contest' per Georgia High School Association rules," the post says.
The school district says they're working to follow Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines and asks the community to keep students' well-being in mind during this time.
"As a result of following the Department of Public Health guidelines on contact tracing and other football players being administered COVID-19 tests, varsity football practices and activates are also suspended while awaiting test results," the post says.