Peach County High football activity suspended after player tests positive for COVID-19

The scheduled Peach County High School football game with Central High School on Nov. 20 is canceled.
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County High School Varsity Football activity is now suspended after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from Peach County Schools.

The post states that the scheduled Peach County High School football game with Central High School on Friday, Nov. 20 is canceled. 

"Resulting in a 'no contest' per Georgia High School Association rules," the post says. 

The school district says they're working to follow Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines and asks the community to keep students' well-being in mind during this time.

"As a result of following the Department of Public Health guidelines on contact tracing and other football players being administered COVID-19 tests, varsity football practices and activates are also suspended while awaiting test results," the post says. 

