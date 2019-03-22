MACON, Ga. — For the last three months, students in the Peach County High School agricultural education class have learned how to grow their own vegetables and plants.

Kemp is the director of the Future Farmers of America program at the school and also teaches the class. "We start growing them in about January, and from seeds, we get them growing and do a sale once a year."

Kemp says there are plenty of items to choose from.

"Vegetable plants like tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, squash, and cucumbers. Bedding plants like marigolds, petunias, ferns," he lists.

Azariel Walton-El is one of his students. He's a senior who has taken this class for three years and helped grow the plants.

"I chose to take Agriculture because I want to actually go forth in it in my life. I know it's one of the base needs in Georgia."

Walton-El plans to study zoology or agriculture after he graduates and says he's learned both in the greenhouse and in the classroom.

"Some stuff we learned inside of the classroom, like all the body parts of a plant, how photosynthesis actually works, and not just the basics of it like you learn in life sciences."

Peach County Schools are on spring break next week, but the sale will resume once classes resume the following week.