Peach County High School's bass fishing team gets ready for competition

This is the team's first season competing.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Peach County High offers the same sports you’d find at any high school, but now they’ve added a bass fishing team to their roster.

The 2021 team will be its first since the school opened 50 years ago.

“Who would have ever thought in their wildest dreams that a high school program would have established a sport called bass fishing,” Head Coach Rickey Wray said.

In football, Wray is aggressive on the field and he says he’s ready to dominate the water.

“In football we want to be competitive, in fishing we want to be competitive. We’re serious about what we do,” Wray said.

The team meets twice a week behind the gym to get ready for their first competition.

According to Wray, the focus right now is safety and technique.

“We’re practicing boating safety before they even touch the water. They’re throwing rods, casting, pitching, so they’re doing what they would be doing in the tournament,” Wray said.

Deana Carlson, a part time teacher at PCHS, is also helping make these fishermen the best in Central Georgia.

She says fishing has been a lifelong passion of hers.

“I really wanted to have some type of a bass fishing team because it really is a productive sport. It’s something I’ve done all my life,” Carlson said.

The team’s first and only senior, Chloe Grant, has also been fishing since she was a kid.

“Me and my dad and my family love to go fishing and camping, ever since I was little. It kind of is taking me back to my childhood just a little bit,” Grant said.

Grant said being a part of the first bass fishing team will be another memory she won’t forget

“It’s such an honor and being the first senior on the team as well – that’s such a big thing to me and I’ll always remember that,” Grant said

For Wray, just showing up to the tournament is enough of a win for him. Their first competition will be Feb. 13.