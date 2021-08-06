'Giving our kids the best of the best': New Peach County High building comes with new programs

Students will get to take computer science, sports medicine and audio/visual classes. Wresting, golf and flag football are also coming to the athletic department.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Now that school districts have a better handle on educating during a pandemic, they can focus on starting new programs for their students.

This fall, Peach County students will report to a brand new high school building and Principal Ken Hartley says they'll get the opportunity to take some new Career, Technical and Agricultural Education classes (CTAE).

"We're adding an audio/visual program. We're also adding some other CTAE programs. We're adding sports medicine for the first time in Peach County history. We're also adding computer science and in computer science we're going to offer that one class a day and those students will be able to bring back robotics," Hartley said.

Athletic Director Greg Ellison says the sports features at the high school will expand their department.

Five years ago the golf team disbanded, but now because of student interest, it's making a comeback.

"(Students) want to compete with the other schools. We have a new coach coming from another county. He's going to coach the girls and one of our ROTC instructors -- he's going to be the boys coach for the upcoming year," Ellison said.

Hartley says now that students are back to in-person learning, they can focus on providing more educational opportunities.

"We picked up a couple programs last year and we're looking to add a couple more two years from now. So we just want to keep giving our kids the best of the best and every opportunity they can to be successful not only here but in the real world," Hartley said.

The new Peach County High School was covered by ESPLOST funds and is on schedule to open this fall.