Peach County High student takes his passion for writing to the next level

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — One Peach County High School student is writing his own narrative – literally! Not only is Kennon Solomon a full-time student and tennis star, but he’s also a great writer.
"Ever since I was a kid, I've always had these stories in my head. I remember I used to act them out," said Solomon.
The 17-year-old says he’s always had a vivid imagination. He took his parents’ advice and started putting those thoughts down on paper.
When he was in middle school, Mynd Matters Publishing had a contest, which he entered and won. The company published his first book for him, “The Relic of Power.”
"The first book is about two explorers, Ronald and Susan. They venture to a fictional land called Zandina to find the relic of power, but they had to learn how to work with each other along the way," said Solomon.
The book needed a sequel, so he wrote “The Gem of Faith” last year.
"In this second book, they've been partners for a year and they're tasked with finding the gem of faith. Once it gets stolen from them, they have to assemble a team of explorers from all around the world. I've always watched a lot of movies and have had a very active imagination, so ideas like this have been in my head forever," he said.
One day he hopes to see his own work adapted into a movie. He wants to be a filmmaker and screenwriter when he gets older.
Solomon is currently working on his third book, but you can check out the first two on Amazon, iTunes and on shelves at your nearest bookstore.
