Peach County High teacher charged after alleged texts to student

A parent called the sheriff's office and reported their daughter received inappropriate texts from her teacher

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A first-year teacher at Peach County High School is now facing charges of furnishing obscene materials to a minor.

According to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, his office got a call from a parent Friday who reported their 17-year-old daughter received ‘inappropriate text messages’ from a teacher.

Deese says they investigated through the weekend, and that resulted in the arrest of 25-year-old Justin Akin of Warner Robins. Akins is charged with four counts of furnishing obscene materials to a minor – a misdemeanor.

According to Akin’s LinkedIn page and Twitter account, he is also a coach with the Peach County Trojans.

Deese says the incident is still under investigation and there may be more charges later.