Peach County High's new principal hopes to make school a sweet place to teach

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — There is a new principal in town, and the Peach County Trojans are welcoming him with open arms.

"I'm stepping into this role as principal of Peach County High School more confident and enthusiastic than I've ever been in my career, and a lot of that has to do with all that the Bibb County School District has poured into me as a leader," said Jesse Davis.

Davis walked the halls of Peach County High School as principal for the first time Monday.

He popped into a few classrooms to greet students and teachers, and he says the school already feels like home.

If you think this is new for him, you'd be wrong -- he's held the title of principal for more than 10 years before moving into Peach County.

Davis also worked in Bibb County supervising several principals.

He says he enjoyed that work but missed being able to work directly with students.

"One of the things that I've long admired about Peach County High School and the community is that there's some longstanding proud traditions here, and I'm excited about being in a position to support those traditions so that they can continue to be special, but I also have a view to grow new traditions for our school as well," said Davis.