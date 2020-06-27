Peach County holds graduation ceremony for seniors

The graduates were seated a few feet from each other, but masks were not required.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — COVID-19 has changed the way graduation looks, but today students in one Central Georgia county turned their tassels.

Peach County held a ceremony for its 2020 graduating seniors on Saturday.

More than 100 people showed up to the event on the Trojans football field where around 200 seniors graduated.

Each senior had five tickets to give out to family and friends.

Everyone was encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.

OTHER RELATED HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.