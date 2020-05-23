PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Seniors may not have finished the school year as expected, but that's not stopping the support from the community.

Friday night, Peach County held a huge countywide parade for their seniors, starting from Byron Middle School. Students traveled down Highway 49 in Fort Valley to Peach County High School where it ended. Students had the opportunity to enjoy a DJ, slide show, and firework show. Principal Ken Hartley says they do plan to have graduation, but they also wanted to go ahead and do something early for students. Hartley also says this senior class is something special.

"We do just want to honor them, you know, being the principal of the high school. This senior group is a tight-knit group. You know, we lost a young lady a couple of months ago, and you know, it's probably one of the closest senior classes I've ever been a part of. They've been through triumph and they've been through tragedy, and they've been there for each other," Hartley said.

More than 200 seniors will graduate from Peach County High School this year.

RELATED: Mary Persons High School holds 'reverse parade' for graduating seniors

RELATED: Warner Robins Walmart celebrates 2020 graduates

RELATED: Houston County turns the lights on to honor high school seniors

RELATED: Tattnall Square Academy seniors show teacher appreciation with surprise visit

RELATED: Woodfield Academy celebrates students, graduates with awards ceremony

RELATED: Windsor Academy hosts special graduation for students going to military

RELATED: Baldwin High School celebrates the Class of 2020 during cap and gown pickup

RELATED: Dublin Walmart holds graduation ceremony for employees in Class of 2020

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.