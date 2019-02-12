PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia farmers stay busier than you might think during the holidays, cranking out Georgia-grown products for shoppers. Two Peach County stores said they can't keep products on the shelves for long.

Behind the scenes at Lane Southern Orchards, you'll find an assembly line putting together gift baskets and orders for the holidays.

"We ship out some every day year-round, but not as much as we do during peach season when we have our fresh peaches and then mail-order holiday," said Wendy Barton, the director of marketing at Lane.

She said in one day, they can mail out anywhere from 40 to 100 orders, and the store is still busy as ever.

"People like to send items fresh from the farm. It usually starts the week before Thanksgiving, and we actually ship all the way until the end of the year, so people are still placing Christmas orders even after Christmas," Barton said.

This holiday season, she said the most popular item is still their signature pecans and peaches, but there are others at the top of the wish list.

"Our fresh breads that we make here, our pies, our jams and jellies," she said.

Across town in Byron, Barbour Farms is also busier than usual. Manager Dennis Griffitts said their sales revolve around their specialty.

"Pecans, candied pecans, candies that we make, most all of them have pecans in them," he said.

Griffitts said being right off the interstate has brought him customers from all over the country, including the mid west and west coast.

"Several packages have gone to California, like I mentioned earlier, there's one gentleman who lives in Iowa that gets pecans a couple times a year," said Griffitts.

As the new year approaches, both say the shelves will stay stocked and orders will stay rolling out.

Click here to order a gift basket from Lane Southern Orchards.

Click here to order from Barbour Farms.

