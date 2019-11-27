PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Two Peach County men were arrested this week on charges that they shot at juveniles who were riding a dirt bike and a go-kart.

According to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Arrowhead Trail around 6 p.m. Monday.

Deputies arrested one of the men they believe was responsible for the shooting, 66-year-old Paul McPeek, two hours later.

After further investigation, a second man was arrested – identified as 71-year-old Richard Hummel. He was arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Joshua Kendall, a family member of one of the juveniles who was shot at, contacted 13WMAZ and said that his son always rides his dirt bike on their road, which they own privately.

Kendall says it wasn’t the first time one of the men pulled a gun on his son either, and alleged that the pair have made jokes about another sheriff’s office shooting.

McPeek and Hummel are both charged with four counts of aggravated assault, and are being held without bond at the Peach County jail.

Reporter Kayla Solomon will have more on this story on 13WMAZ News at 6.

