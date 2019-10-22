PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Christopher Nix is a firefighter with the Peach County Fire Department. He says some of their current trucks are in need of an upgrade.

"It's important because we might be operating the pump and operating instant command at the same time, so it's important for us to be able to see the entire fire ground," he says.

Peach County Fire Chief Jeff Doles said two trucks are getting up in age, and there's money set aside from the public safety SPLOST funds to replace them.

"Two replacement engines to replace two of our 1989 trucks that are 30 years old. Here's $825,000 in there to purchase two engines," he says.

In total for the fire department, $1.3 million in SPLOST money would cover the cost of multiple needs, including two new trucks, a new fire station, and 30 new masks for the firefighters. Doles says one fire station already has funding through the county, but adding another would help with response times.

"At this point, these will be volunteer stations. They will not be manned, they'll be manned by volunteers, but it gets our equipment distribution much better," says Doles.

For the county's emergency management, $336,000 is set aside for 10 additional warning sirens for severe weather, as well as portable generators and light towers. Doles says voting 'yes' for the SPLOST would help the departments keep the public safe.

"It's probably one of the most fair taxes there is, especially when you have non-residents that are assisting and helping pay."

Peach County officials expect the county wide SPLOST could raise almost $14 million over five years.

RELATED: Early voting gets underway for November elections

RELATED: Highway 96 expansion nears completion in Houston Co.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.