Peach County releases two fall 2020 instruction options

According to a note sent to parents, there is no option for full-time in-person instruction

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — As students in Peach County prepare to go back to school, the school system has announced two instruction options.

The first option is a hybrid of in-person instruction and distance learning.

Students will have a total of five days of instruction – two days will be in-person, two days will be distance learning, and the teacher will be available for student assistance on the fifth day.

The district says that will allow for social distancing as there will be less students on campus.

The second option is total distance learning.

Parents opting for the 100% distance learning option are making a commitment to distance learning for the first nine weeks of elementary school, and the first semester for middle and high school students.

Parents who want that option will be responsible for providing a device and Internet service for distance learning, though the district says they’ll work to provide a device dependent upon availability.

The school district says surveys were sent to parents and staff.

Out of the 1,934 responses they received, 75% of parents expressed concerns about their child being exposed to COVID-19.

They say 66% of parents expressed providing virtual learning options for their child would make them feel safe, 64% of parents expressed fear about their child returning to school, and 46% of staff expressed fear about returning to school.

The Peach County school year is tentatively scheduled to begin on August 3, though they say that date is contingent upon guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and Department of Public Health.