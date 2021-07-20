Peach County residents to vote on new transportation sales tax this fall

Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST) would tack on a 1% tax to improve transportation and road conditions.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — If you live in Peach County, this fall you can vote on a new tax aimed at improving transportation and road conditions -- the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST) would tack on a 1% sales and use tax in the county.



Board of Commissioners Chairman Martin Moseley says it would raise around $27 million over five years.



“The citizens of Peach County will be deciding if we can add a penny for transportation projects in Peach County, mostly resurfacing projects. Might be a couple of connector roads that we're gonna pave that we feel are vital here in Peach County, but mostly will be just upkeep of roads,” said Moseley.



All Peach County voters will get to have their say, including those in Byron, Fort Valley, Perry and Warner Robins within county lines.

Voris Bryant II has lived in Fort Valley for three years -- he's on the road daily.



“Yeah, so I do believe that the roads could be improved, especially on this side of town. That'll be good,” said Bryant.

Moseley says the funding would go to fix up about 50 county roads. Plus, each city has a list of areas that could use some work.



“We've got a great list of roads that will kind of cover the entire county," said Moseley.