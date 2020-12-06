PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County High School is planning for an in-person graduation ceremony in two weeks.

It's scheduled for 9 a.m. at Anderson Field on June 27. It will be a bit different in order to follow social distancing guidelines and keep everyone safe.

"We take this historic picture with our grandparents in front of the stadium, you know it's a big thing because they only have a few and we're so far away from them," Peach County High School graduate JiNiya Charlton said.

She attended her two older sisters' graduations from Peach County High School and always looked forward to the day her turn would come.

"You watch other people graduate year after year and you're just waiting for your time and then to hear that your time won't be there for you is just really shocking," Charlton said.

Because of COVID-19, school leaders canceled the original May 22 date.

Administrative affairs director Michelle Masters says after hearing from parents and students, they decided to have an in-person ceremony on June 27.

"We've set it for the morning and originally planned for four tickets, and through the surveys...we've set up for a live stream. That was one of the parents' requests as well as increased the tickets to five. We think we can do five tickets per graduate and still socially distance," Masters said.

Masters says they hope to catch their seniors before they head off to college.

Charlton is happy she'll get to take her historic family graduation photo at the stadium.

"I know many other seniors didn't get this chance, and I think that we should be grateful that we at least have this chance because some people don't have it, and maybe we didn't walk across the stage in May when we were supposed to but at least we did," Charlton said.

In the past, guests would fill up the home seating section, and the visitors side would only be used as overflow.

In order to keep everyone a safe distance apart, they will have guests sitting on both sides.

The district said the date and time are still subject to change depending on the status of COVID-19 and weather.

