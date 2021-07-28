'I was totally shocked': Peach County Schools announces 2021-22 Teacher of the Year

Debbie Faulkner is a 5th grade reading teacher at Kay Road Elementary School. It's also her 30th year teaching!

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Staff in the Peach County School District are looking forward to the first day of school!

The district held an opening session for teachers in the brand new Peach County High gym on Tuesday.

Excitement filled the room as teachers, students, and community members reflected on this past school year, and spoke about the upcoming one.

"It's going to be a magnificent year I feel," said Superintendent Lionel Brown.

Brown says the district hosts opening-sessions for teachers every year.

It was different in 2020 because they hosted six of them in order to ensure social distancing due to COVID-19.

This year, they're back to hosting one big event.

"It's just good to see all the teachers be so excited," said Brown.

It was also extra special because they announced the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year -- Kay Road Elementary 5th grade reading teacher, Debbie Faulkner.

"I was totally shocked. Did not expect it at all! Nice surprise, especially going into my 30th year of teaching," said Faulkner.

She says the title is an honor because the recognition came from her peers.

"To be the first in the new school, and after the year that we've had with COVID, and being able to just get together and have everybody celebrate has been so amazing," she said.

Brown praised Faulkner's work ethic.

"Ms. Faulkner; she's what I call an 'MVP'. She's one of those blue chip teachers. Our system needs a couple of those. There's never a bad day with her, she knows how to teach, she knows how to be a team player," said Brown.

Faulkner says she's looking forward to the new school year and that all teachers deserve recognition.

"It definitely takes all of us working together to get what we need for our kids," she said.

Peach County returns back to school on Monday, Aug 2.