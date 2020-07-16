Peach County Schools announces meeting to present 2020-21 school plan

Peach County Schools held an open meeting earlier this week to get feedback from parents and community members

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday evening, Peach County Schools has a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. to present its proposed 2020-21 Return to School Plan.

Last night, the Peach County Board of Education said they'll decide this week on whether students will return to school next month full-time, part-time, or not at all.

On Tuesday night, the board held an open meeting, inviting parents and community members to talk about the choice of either online schooling, or a mix of online and in-person classes.

Meanwhile, some districts are pushing to bring kids back to school full-time.

Board chairman BJ Walker says the meeting was helpful and the board is considering as many of the concerns as possible.

Thursday’s called meeting will be held in the Peach County High School Auditorium on 900 Campus Drive in Fort Valley.