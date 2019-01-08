PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Students at Peach County High School are back in school for the first time since May.

This school year, there is a new partnership in place that could impact students and how they are disciplined. It's called the Peach PRIDE Partnership Agreement.

"The biggest thing is to catch students with early behaviors and give them the intervention they need to be successful," says Michelle Masters from the Peach County School Board.

This agreement between Peach County Schools and the Macon District Attorney’s Office is aimed at ensuring that middle and high school students who are charged with minor offenses get help and stay in school. It covers offenses like simple assault against students or possession of alcohol.

"We would work with the juvenile system to get them the counseling they need to dig into the root cause of the problem like, 'Why are these things happening?'" says Masters.

Teacher Dustin Chancellor says the partnership will boost the morale of students who have prior records.

"I hope that the kids who may have had disciplinary issues in the background know that we’re here for them and we’re trying to do everything that we can and within our power and with the help of the resources in the community, to try and make sure these kids stay off the streets and that they stay out of trouble," said Chancellor.

Justin Harris is graduating this year, but he says this program will help his classmates and future Trojans.

"It’s very helpful knowing that administrators, teachers, people in the community in Peach County, and the school district -- everyone -- is looking forward to helping us out."

With this new agreement in place, Principal Hartley says he expects students to continue getting excellent grades and behave in school.

This partnership is similar to the one signed in Bibb County Schools last summer called the Macon-Bibb County School-Justice Partnership.

