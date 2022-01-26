"When you’re having to catch them up on what they missed while they were out plus teach them what they’re going now into and keep it running smoothly, that’s the hardest part I think," she said.



Peach County has been doing the best they can, adding long-term substitutes to help. Now, for the first time in the district's history, "We are holding our first-ever job fair," the district's human resources director explained.



As turnover happens, things change, and teachers retire, Shannon Dotsikas says they’re looking for staff across the board.



"We're looking for transportation staff, we're looking for school nutrition staff, we're looking for clerical," she explained.



For those looking to apply, Hunt Elementary Principal Damika Glover wants you to know, "We do not lower the bar, we do not lower our expectations."



Her school has had to make due, too, and while they need the help, she wants those sitting in seats as applicants to teach from the heart.



"Be yourself and let the person you’re speaking to hear your heart, because that’s where we teach from as educators," she said.