'A treasure for this community': Peach County Schools turning old auditorium into fine arts center

The renovations are in progress and they're looking to fix up the paint, add dressing rooms, install surround sound systems, and more.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Exciting things are happening in the Peach County School District, including renovations.

On Tuesday, Peach County parents, students and staff gathered in the old high school's auditorium to watch the district's annual spelling bee.

Little did they know, the building will soon be transformed into something else.

"We're standing in what was the auditorium for Peach County High School before we opened the new building, and right now it is a part of the board office and will eventually be converted into a fine arts center for Peach County," said Carmen Horton.

Horton is the director of special programs. She says the one thing she wanted to save from the old school building was this auditorium.

"It's amazing, they don't make them like this anymore. It's a treasure for this community, so I am very thankful that plans are in place to use it," she said.

The district says the fine arts center won't just be for Peach County students, it'll belong to the community too.

"The plans are to use it for hosting events, one-act competitions, we would like to let the community come in and use it as well. We have band concerts, choral concerts, but we really want it to be a place for the community," said Horton.

"I think this is an amazing move because it's making use of buildings that were here at the old high school," said 11th grader, Timothy Deas. "It gives the opportunity for the elementary, middle, and high school students to come to this facility, and work on and improve their talents. And it gives them a place to broadcast their creativity."