Lionel Brown was named Peach County School District's new superintendent.

Brown's 24 years of experience in education began as a teacher and coach.

In 2009, he became principal at Houston County's Veterans High School. Brown also served as executive director of secondary options for Houston County Schools.

Brown has a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Georgia College and a Doctorate from Nova Southern.

He's originally from the Warner Robins and Perry area, but said he received a warm welcome to Peach County.

"It's just like being home to tell you the truth and everybody's been so nice," Brown said. "The kids and the community, central office, board of education. I feel very good, very confident where we are."

As superintendent, Brown aims to improve elementary reading levels and help disabled and economically disadvantaged students succeed in the classroom.

Brown also values teachers, being a former one himself.

"I'm really tired of hearing about teacher retention and the profession going down and people not wanting to be teachers anymore," Brown said. "I plan on being the biggest advocate for our teachers."

Just like Brown, Peach County High School Principal Ken Hartley was also a former teacher and coach.

Hartley thinks Brown is a valuable asset to the Peach County School system.

"I'm very excited. I've sat down and talked to him several times, very excited about the future for Peach County Schools," Hartley said. "Dr. Brown is a great leader and I look forward to seeing Peach County Schools be successful."

Brown is in a three-year contract as superintendent.

