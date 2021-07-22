Peach County Schools prepares new teachers for first day of classes

Students and teachers are both moving to a new building this year

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — For the past few weeks, we've been talking about schools welcoming in new teachers and on Thursday, the Peach County School District is holding its new teacher orientation.

What's different about their district is that they will also hold training for teachers who are going to work at their brand-new high school.

When Cathy Heller graduated from Peach County High School in 1994, she never imagined that she would have her own art room years later.

"I'm super excited to come back to my alma matter," said Heller.

She's even more excited because her alma matter looks much different now. Students and teachers are both moving to a new building.

"My new room is amazing. I'm super grateful to have had a little bit of input in how it's laid out. The fact that it was thought about... this is not just a standard classroom," Heller said.

Since it will be Heller's first year teaching in the district, she has to attend Thursday's new teacher orientation.

"We will be spending the day with all of our new teachers that are coming into the district. Whether they are a brand new teacher or they're coming from another area, we're going to be working with them and talking with them about the different things we do here in Peach County," said Shannon Dotsikas.

Dotsikas is the director of human resources and she says teachers at the new high school will attend a second training.

"They'll actually be working with the high school principal. He'll be sitting down with the new employees coming here. They'll be talking about the different safety plans, and the different procedures that will go into place here at the new high school. They'll have everything ready so that on the first day, they'll be able to meet those students with those procedures and processes in place so that it will be a smooth day," said Dotsikas.

The new teacher orientation kicks off at 8 a.m., and will end at 3 p.m.

Pre-planning training for the high school teachers will take place on Tuesday, July 27.