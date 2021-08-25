Peach County Schools employee receives Golden Eagle Award from Central Georgia Boy Scouts

It's given to one person every year who showcases leadership skills and is a great role model to those around them.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Every year, the Central Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America recognizes someone who showcases leadership skills and is a great role model to those around them.

Whoever is selected gets the Golden Eagle Award. This year, Peach County Schools’ Minnie Booker received the award.

Booker is the communications director and administrative assistant for the district. Outside of school, she's involved with community organizations like the Lion's Club, Fort Valley Youth Center of Excellence, Peach Regional Developmental Authorities, The Austin Theater, and many more.

"I just love Peach County. I love Peach County Schools, the students. I get nervous and teary-eyed when I think about the students. They mean a lot to me,” said Booker.

The students love her just as much.

"She's always giving you that little bit of strength and courage to go through with something. She's very kind, she's a good leader, and she's very humble,” said Courtney Smith.

“Anything that needs to be done, she's more than willing to do it. I've seen it in action so many times,” said Timothy Deas.

Smith and Deas both attend Peach County High School. They say that Minnie Booker is more than a staff member; she’s a mentor, leader, and the community’s biggest cheerleader.

Garrett Williams, the Scout Executive/CEO for the Central Georgia Council, says Booker is more than deserving because of her commitment to the community.

“The Golden Eagle honors those that are servant leaders in their community. We honor those individuals who serve as mentors, staff, people for younger youth to look up to, that say, ‘You know what, one day I want to be like that individual,’” said Williams.

Booker says she will continue to find ways to improve Peach County and motivate people to do the same.

“There's always people who don't recognize how great they are. Sometimes they just need someone to show them,” said Booker.

She adds that the award has given her a new perspective, and she wants to get the Scouts more involved with the Peach County School District.