Black History in the Making: Peach County student inspires through his music production company

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — One Peach County High sophomore is inspiring people with music through his own production company.

"My lifetime goal is to leave some kind of impact, and not just any impact, a positive one," said Timothy Deas.

He's working toward achieving that lifetime goal every day, and it started at school.

"At school, I'm involved in many things. Tennis, FFA, FBLA, band," said Deas..

He has a passion for music, storytelling, motivational speaking, and production. He puts those passions to work too.

He's an intern with the Peach County School Board's communications team. It's a perfect fit for the sophomore, who also has his own production company.

Once the school day is over, Timothy goes by his stage name -- TimDeas NATION. He spends hours perfecting his craft as CEO of "Deas Productions and Entertainment."

"It started a couple of years ago with me just wanting to start music but eventually music turned into videos, and videos turned into pictures, and being able to play five instruments? I have a lot of talents that I can't let go to waste," said Deas. "I want to help others with the talents God has given me."

At just 15-years-old, he has released three albums and 1 EP, with more than one million streams on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.

"The message that I like to get out is motivation and leadership and positivity, because I feel like these days especially, there's a lot of negativity and a lot of music that is putting out the wrong message," Deas said.

Even at 15, Deas is mindful of making his mark.

"Whether it's through music, whether it's through deeds, through business... I just need to leave that positive mark and have a positive vibe to my name," he said.

