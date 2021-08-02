Peach County superintendent apologizes after transportation problems on 1st day of school

According to a Facebook post on the Byron Middle School page, Superintendent Lionel Brown says he is taking responsibility for apparent transportation issues

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County's superintendent of schools has apologized after problems with transportation as students headed back to school Monday.

According to a Facebook post on the Byron Middle School page, Superintendent Lionel Brown says he is taking responsibility for apparent transportation issues in the morning and afternoon.

In the post, Brown says, "The first day of school was met with eager anticipation and excitement; however, because of our lack of preparation, professionalism, and customer service, the day ended without meeting the transportation needs for your children."

Brown states that he is working to fix the problem and apologizes for inconvenience.

"Our children deserve better and we will provide better."