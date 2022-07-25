Peach County training its bus drivers to 'Stop the Bleed' with new program

30 bus drivers and 10 coaches participated in the program.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — In schools and on school buses, lots of unexpected things can happen. One school district is working to make sure the precious cargo on their school buses remains safe.

Peach County just started its first year of the Stop the Bleed program. Patricia Patterson has been driving Peach County school buses for 28 years. This is her first time doing Stop the Bleed. She says she is thankful for the training.

"I think it's awesome, and I feel good about it. If someone needs my help, I'm there to help," said Patterson.

It's Waymon Smith's first year as Peach County's Director of Transportation. He says he and his team thought it was crucial to train the drivers, so they can be safe

"We don't know when something will happen on the bus. I want the drivers to be prepared for anything that can happen on that bus. This is one of the programs we are doing to prepare for the future," said Smith.

This is so bus drivers like Patterson can keep the precious cargo they transport 5 days a week safe.

"It's great that we've implemented this program in our county, and I hope next year we learn CPR," said Patterson.

30 bus drivers and 10 coaches participated in the program. Each person demonstrated their ability to stop the bleeding in different scenarios, so they could be prepared.

They are working on getting teachers in the program too. Peach County will be back in school on Monday, August 1st.